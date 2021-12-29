Mr. Bosie Smith, 90 yrs. old of Wharton, passed away December 21, 2021. Mr. Smith was born on January 24,1928 in Wharton to Samuel Bosie Smith and Rosie Duncan.
Mr. Smith is survived by his sons, Alfred Smith, Kenneth Smith, Malcolm Smith, Michael Smith, Jason Smith, and Brian Keith Smith. He is also survived by his siblings Joyce Ashton and Kerwin Davidson, along with a host of many family and friends.
Services will be held Wednesday, December 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Camp Zion Rising Star Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Jerusalem Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday 1-6 p.m. at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home.
Funeral Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Ave. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.