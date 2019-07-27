Mrs. Juanita Neal Heard, while surrounded by her family, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, July 22, 2019. Her laughter and love will be missed by all those who knew her.
Juanita, 60, was employed at Richmond State Supported Living Center (formerly Richmond State School) for over 30 plus years. She was a faithful and diligent worker to all the individuals she served with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She cared for many of the individuals from infancy to adulthood. She will never be forgotten by them for her phenomenal care and dedication.
She was born on March 13, 1959 to Maurice Neal, Sr. and Susie Waddell Adams. She is survived by her devoted husband James S. Heard; children Chastiny Neal, Keith Neal (Thanh), and Candice Heard-Mbachu (Chima); grandchildren Jarron, Dylan, Chima, Alexa, and Amara; siblings Gloria Heard (Decline III), Lou Phillips, Claudette Edwards, Burnell Neal, Sr. (Shandra) and Maurice Neal, Jr.
Funeral service will be Saturday, July 27 at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 2022 William Way Blvd., in Richmond, 77469, with the Rev. Robert Simpson, Jr., pastor, officiating. The public viewing is at 10 a.m. and Juanita’s Celebration of Life is at 11 a.m. The final resting place will be in Spanish Camp at Jerusalem Cemetery.
Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue Wharton, Texas 77488. Alice Heard-Roberts, Funeral Director and Shirley Hatton, Owner. 979-532-3602.
