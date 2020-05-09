Lucy Acosta

Lucy M. Acosta, 76, of Wharton, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at a hospital in Sugar Land. She was born on Sept. 4, 1943 in Newgulf to the late Cleofas Ramirez and Aurora Gonzales Ramirez.
Lucy graduated from Boling High School and attended Wharton County Junior College for two years. She married Robert Acosta on April 11, 1964 at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church. Together they raised two sons and two daughters. Lucy worked as a secretary. She loved spending time with her family cooking and baking for them. She also loved singing, dancing and listening to Mariachi music. She was a life-long member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church and prayer group and later became a Eucharistic minister. She had a daily ritual of praying the rosary.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Acosta of Wharton; daughters: Anna Garcia and husband Alex of Wharton, and Leticia Villereal and husband Emilio of Wharton; sons: Robert Anthony Acosta and wife Veronica of San Antonio, and Eric Acosta and wife Juliana of Wharton; sisters: Maria Ramirez, Sonia Leasman and husband John, all of San Antonio; brothers: Frank Ramirez and wife Anna of Rosenberg; grandchildren: Michael Villereal, Steven Garcia, Marissa Villereal, Alexandra Garcia-Barcenas, Alex Garcia II, Jimmy Sparacello, Jessica Avitia, Samantha Sparacello, Jennifer Garcia, Stephanie Acosta, Robert A. Acosta, Jr., Ryan Acosta, Sydney Acosta, Allysondra Acosta, Alana Acosta, Brandon Garcia, Airren Acosta, John-Rene Acosta; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton followed by a Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Father Antonio Perez officiated. A rite of committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Robert Acosta, Jr., Ryan Acosta, Michael Villereal, Steven Garcia, Jimmy Sparacello and Alex Garcia, II.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.