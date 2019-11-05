Funeral services for Robert L. Bryant, 78, will be Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at New Greater Smith Chapel Baptist Church, 833 Preston Street, in Columbus.
The Rev. Joseph Hargrove: Pastor Rev. David Thomas, eulogist. Visitation is Friday,
Funeral services for Robert L. Bryant, 78, will be Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at New Greater Smith Chapel Baptist Church, 833 Preston Street, in Columbus.
The Rev. Joseph Hargrove: Pastor Rev. David Thomas, eulogist. Visitation is Friday,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.