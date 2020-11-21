Delia Noguez, 68, of Wharton, went to be with our Lord on Nov. 12, 2020 following a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Wharton on Nov. 14, 1951 to the late Jessie Anzaldua, Sr. and Bertha Espinoza Anzaldua.
Delia attended Wharton schools. She married the love of her life, Daniel Noguez. She loved to cook and BBQ. She enjoyed finding many treasures at garage sales. She loved spending time with her family especially the grandchildren. She recently learned how to scroll through Facebook and occasionally posted a comment. During her illness, she spent many hours watching shows on Netflix.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rene Gabriel Noguez.
She is survived by her loving husband Daniel Noguez of Wharton; daughters: Kelly Duncan and husband Roland of Needville, and Rebecca Noguez and husband Jessie Aguilar, Jr. of Wharton; son Daniel Noguez and wife Kaydi Ephram of Richmond; sister Shirley Garza; brothers: Roy Anzaldua and wife Donna, Rudy Anzaldua, Jessie Anzaldua, Jr., and Arnold Anzaldua and wife Nuria; grandchildren: Damian, Tristan, Eli and Meija Duncan, Daniel Noguez, Jr., Arissa Noguez, Savannah Noguez, Delilah Noguez, Jessie Aguilar III and Janelle Aguilar; great grandchildren: Nevaeh, Serenity, Sophia, and Damian, Jr. Duncan.
Visitation was held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Wharton Funeral Home. A rosary was recited at 2:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service, which was officiated by Deacon Frank Nunez.
Funeral services was under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.