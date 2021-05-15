Dustin Wayne Chudalla, 36, of Wharton, went to his heavenly home Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by family and in the company of his bar-b-que cookoff partners after just shy of a yearlong battle with cancer that he fought courageously and with a spirit like none other.
Dustin was born Feb. 21, 1985 to Hal and Donna Chudalla, of Wharton, and to his big sister Sarah Elizabeth Chudalla-Shaffer. When Dustin was born, it was said he looked like a Charolais bull considering he weighed in at 10 pounds and had a head of white hair that went down his neck and onto his shoulders. As a child, Dustin could always be found with his Dad or Grandpa and whatever they were working on; whether it be tractors, equipment or in the hay field. Dustin, like most young boys, played Little League and was in Cub Scouts. Dustin was an active member in Wharton County Caney Creek 4-H where he participated at the local, county, district and state level in leadership events and roles, judging animals to raising animals, going to camps and just being the one with a crowd gathered around him and acting silly. In high school, Dustin and friends could be found with a heated game of dominos before school started or convincing teachers he was needed in the ag shop. So, it was only natural Dustin was a member and officer in the Boling FFA where he was on the cattle show team, made numerous ag mech projects and attended state and national conventions. As a senior in high school, Dustin found a passion of serving in the fire service. Like his Dad, he joined the Hungerford Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed the servitude. Directing his career path where he attended South Plains College in Levelland, and became a certified EMT and lived the college life with his sister in Lubbock at Texas Tech. After SPC, Dustin returned home and attended Wharton County Junior College and became an intermediate paramedic and Texas peace officer. He then began his career as a Wharton County Sheriff’s Office deputy along with serving Wharton and East Bernard EMS.
On May 10, 2014, Dustin married his loving and beautiful wife Miranda Grace Mendoza and became a strong father figure to Jackson and Kaylie Hodge. You could find him coaching a Little League team, raising show pigs, going on camping, fishing or hunting trips, attending school sporting events and what else they were a part of. Dustin, Miranda and the kids always enjoyed going out to eat to their favorite restaurants and trying new places. After becoming a family man, Dustin changed career paths and went into the natural gas industry. He continued serving his community as a Wharton County constable for Precinct 2, part-time EMT for the City of Wharton, and volunteer fireman. Not only did he serve his community in a protector’s role, he served as a “whatcha” need kind of guy. He was always cooking for some kind of fundraiser or benefit, helping someone that needed help with any task or just being the one keeping everyone on their toes. Watching Texas Tech football was a family past time and every Saturday there was for sure a college football game on. Dustin enjoyed saltwater fishing either floundering or going offshore and was always ready to go out. Deer, varmit and bird hunting was another passion that he had and passed down to Jackson and Kaylie. Him and his mother always had some type of domino or card game going or bet made and it was guaranteed that one of them was cheating. His other passion was cooking especially B-B-Q and he was known for his ribs and chicken with the Lone Star Cookers.
Dustin was currently serving as president for the East Wharton County Ducks Unlimited Chapter. He had previously served Hungerford Volunteer Fire Department, Wharton Volunteer Fire Department and was currently serving in the Boling Volunteer Fire Department as captain and second vice president, second vice president of the Wharton County Firefighters Association, member of the Gulf Coast Tri-Rivers District and an instructor at TEEX Municipal Fire School in College Station, and at surrounding area fire schools.
Dustin had an infectious smile that could light up a room, his attitude was one that made you want to do better or do more, he also had a way of convincing you that his ideas were the right ideas.
He is survived by his wife Miranda Chudalla; children Jackson and Kaylie Hodge; parents Hal and Donna Chudalla; sister Sarah Chudalla-Shaffer, her husband Josh, and nephew Jace; paternal grandmother Juanita Chudalla; and maternal grandparents Don and Betty Mueller; and is preceded in death by parental grandfather Ernest Chudalla.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 15 after 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. The funeral services will be held Sunday, May 16, at the Holy Family Life Center at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Pallbearers are Hal Chudalla, Jackson Hodge, Josh Shaffer, James Tabor, Robert Senf, and Temple Koonce IV. Honorary pallbearers are his fellow firefighters, and brothers and sisters in blue, where he will forever be watching and protecting your six.
Memorials may be made to the Boling Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 38, Boling, Texas 77420.
