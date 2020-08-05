Mark Allen Klima, 61, of Wharton, a believer in Jesus Christ, was promoted to his heavenly home on Aug. 1, 2020, and is now face to face with his Lord and savior for eternity. Mark, with his wonderfully kind spirit, fun sense of humor and wit, made him a joy to know. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Mark was born July 31, 1959 in Beaumont to the late Frank Klima, Sr. and Anna Marie Viktorin Klima. He was blessed with an incredible family growing up in Wharton with the Viktorins, Maliks, and Krestas.
Mark attended Wharton High School and Texas A&M before beginning his career with the Halliburton Company. He worked 39 years for Halliburton as an offshore service supervisor. Mark retired in 2019 and was enjoying retirement to the fullest.
Mark married the love of his life, Rebecca (Becca) Klima, and enjoyed 35 wonderful years together. They were blessed with two sons: Matthew Klima and wife Rachael, and Christopher Englund and wife Danielle; and grandson Daniel Allen Klima. Mark is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Con and Gladys Pierson, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”
John 3:16
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.