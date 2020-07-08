Ruben Mendoza-Ortiz, 43, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1977 in Mexico to Hilario Mendoza and Maria Mendoza.
Ruben was a graduate of Boling High School. He was an employee of Nan Ya Plastics Corporation for 25 years. He was a dependable and hard worker. He enjoyed many things in his lifetime. He loved his daughters: Marissa, Mia, and Kassandra and enjoyed spending quality time with them. He loved music, dancing, singing, writing and playing instruments. He was musically gifted with talent. He was mechanically inclined and could fix literally anything. He was very tech savvy and enjoyed building and working with computers.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ismael Mendoza; maternal grandmother Juana Chavira; and paternal grandfather Gumercindo Mendoza.
He is survived by his daughters: Marissa Ann Mendoza of Wharton, Mia Marie Mendoza of Wharton, and Kassandra Montserrath Mendoza of Alvin; parents Hilario and Maria Mendoza; mother of his children Melissa Mendoza; sister Norma Alicia Benavides and husband Fernando of Wharton; brother Fernando Mendoza of Boling; nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation was held Sunday, July 5 at 5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A funeral service was held Monday, July 6 at 10 a.m. with Father Antonio Perez officiating at Wharton Funeral Home. Burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services were are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
