David Amador, Sr., 77, of Wharton, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a Richmond hospital following a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. David was born on June 14, 1942 in Pierce to the late Luiz and Hurvana Diaz Amador, Sr.
David was raised in the Pierce area and attended Wharton schools. He married Janie Mosqueda on June 9, 1962. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, where he was an usher, and enjoyed helping with the church fundraisers by making BBQ. He worked as an appliance repairman with Colton Appliance for many years before starting his own business, D&A Appliance. David always enjoyed traveling with his family on vacation and tending to his cattle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Julia Reyes, granddaughter Tiffany Rodriguez, and great-granddaughter Aaliyah Peters.
David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janie Amador of Wharton; daughters: Diana Ruiz and husband Armando of Iago, Connie Castro and husband Johnny of Wharton, Mary Chavez and husband Pepe of Springtown, and Angela Roberson and husband Ron of Alabama; sons: David Amador, Jr. and wife Sharould of Bay City and Gabriel Amador and wife Nely of Richmond; sisters: Lupe Arrambide of El Campo, Josie Soliz of Arizona, Lydia Hernandez of Arizona and Mary Inez of California; brothers: Luis Amador, Sr. and Manuel Amador of Arizona; 23 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
