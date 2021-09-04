On Dec. 9, 1966 in Wharton the late Clara Lee Marks was blessed with a very loving and compassionate son, Sidney Edward Marks. Sidney accepted Christ at an early age.
He attended school in Wharton and was a self employed owner/operator of his own big rig.
Anyone who was blessed to be in Sidney’s presence knew that he had a big beautiful contagious smile and would give anyone, even a complete stranger the shirt off of his back.
Sidney departed this earthly life on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 with the love of his life by his side.
He is preceded in death by his mother, the late Clara Lee Marks, brother James Marks Jr. and his son Sidney Edward Marks Jr.
Sidney leaves the memories of his life to be forever cherished by his loving wife and best friend of 35 years, Sonya Britton Marks, his daughter who loved and cherished him, Brittony Washington and (Thomas), grandchildren Noah, Tanner, and Paisley Washington, a brother Anthony Marks (Betty), niece Ebony Marks, and nephew Anothny (Tony) Marks, Jr.
Sidney had an abundance of nieces, nephews, brother and sister in-laws, and cousins on both sides of the family that loved him dearly. Sidney was loved by many and he loved them all even harder.
Viewing was held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel in Wharton.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 N. East Ave. Wharton, TX 77488
