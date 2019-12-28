Mrs. Arie L. Jones, 97 years old, of Wharton, passed away Dec. 21, 2019. Arie L. Jones was born Sept. 21, 1922 in Wharton to Aaron and Martha King Ditto. Mrs. Arie worked for Texas Home Health as a caregiver. She is survived by her sons: Andrew Jones, Jr. of Conroe, Anthony Jones of Fresno, Bruce Jones of Azle, and James Jones of Richmond; sisters: Georgia Jones and Martha Jones, both of Missouri City, and Joyclyn Lynd of Wylie; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, friends, and family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28 at Camp Zion-Rising Star Baptist Church with the Rev. A.J. Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Camp Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. at Gooden Hatton Funeral Home.
Arie L. Jones
