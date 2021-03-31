Ernestina Ruiz passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at a Katy hospital following a brief illness. She was born April 9, 1938 in La Paloma to the late Francisco and Maria DeLeon Martin.
Ernestina was raised in the La Paloma area and attended school there. She married Juan Ruiz on Nov. 15, 1964 in Wharton. Ernestina worked as a seamstress. In addition to sewing, she enjoyed cooking and baking, reading, participating in church activities, including teaching religious class to children and all church activities and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sport activities and other events.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Mele Lucio, and brother Jose Luis Martin.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Juan Ruiz; children: Rhonda Ruiz, Rhoda Ruiz and Jose Castro, Roland and Cathy Ruiz, and Randy and Carolina Ruiz; sisters: Lily Lucio, Irma Escalona, Rachel Bohn, and Virginia Moreno; brothers: Francisco Martin, Jr., Tony Martin, and Detino Martin; grandchildren: Stephanie and Quincy Ragston, Stacy and Joseph Aguilar, Randy and Jessica Ruiz, Jr., Ryan and Chelsea Ruiz, Chase and Katy Ruiz, Kellsie Ruiz, Sebastian Castro and Jacob Castro; and great-grandchildren: Krystella Lopez, Ramiro Lopez, Mathew Lopez, Jocelyn Lopez, Dylan Silva, Devon Silva, Randy Ruiz III, Autumn Ruiz, Aden Ruiz, Bryson Ruiz, Connor Ruiz, and Penny Aguilar.
Relatives and friends were invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, March 30 after 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 506 S. East Ave. in Wharton. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Wharton.
Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com.
