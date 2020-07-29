Mary Nell Ephran, 66, of Wharton, passed away July 26, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1953 in Wharton to L.P. Richardson and Ruby Johnson. Mrs. Ephran worked in dietary at Wharton Manor Nursing Home. She is survived by her daughter Latoya Johnson of Houston, brother Alfred Johnson of Wharton, sisters: Helen Crockett, Joyce Armstead, Cheryl Johnson, Sylvia Johnson and Karen Johnson all of Wharton; along with a host of other relatives, friends, and family. Graveside services 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Jaw Bone Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.