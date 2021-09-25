Jessica Louisa Garza-Heath passed into the arms of the Lord on September 18, 2021, at her residence in Pasadena. She was 50 years old. She was born on December 12, 1970, to Mary Louise Samora and the late Arturo Garza in Wharton.
Jessica was a resident of Pasadena. She married the love of her life, Harry Marshall Heath, Jr., on July 22, 2000, at the College Heights Baptist Church. Her family will fondly remember her for loving to cook, especially her hot sauce! She enjoyed fishing, camping, BBQ’ing and gambling at the casino. But her true love and passion in life were her children. She always loved being around family.
Jessica is survived by her mother Mary Louise Balles and husband Ruben of Wharton. Children, Misty Dawn Garza of Wharton, Auturo Garza of Houston, Harry Marshall Heath III, Alex Zavier Heath and Marcello Roberto De La Garza Heath all of Pasadena. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Louisa Garza-Sanchez (Jason Peter), Natalie Garza, Arturo Garza Jr. (Nancy), Valentine A. Garza (Vicky Ramirez), Raymond Balles and Ruben Balles Jr. She is preceded in death by her brother Roman Garza Samora and Father Arturo Garza.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, Sept. 27 from 5-7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 9-10 a.m. at Peace Tabernacle Church 1416 N. Alabama Rd. Wharton. Religious service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made in Jessica’s name to: Autism Society of Texas 300 E. Highland Mall Blvd, Suite 205, Austin, TX 78752. 512-479-4199
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.,Wharton, TX 77488.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.