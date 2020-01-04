Clemens Harlan Boettcher

Harlan Boettcher, 52, of East Bernard, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born on February 13, 1967, in East Bernard, Texas to Clem W. “Buck” and Ruth Harlan Boettcher.
Harlan was raised in East Bernard and graduated from East Bernard High School with the class of 1985. He later attended and graduated from Texas Christian University (TCU) with a degree in Ranch Management. He married Nena Powell on July 11, 1992 in Alpine. Harlan enjoyed all things family, following his sons to many rodeos, roping events, hunting, fishing, and just relaxing with his family. His passion of the outdoors led him into becoming a professional waterfowl guide and the owner of Prairie Waterfowl Hunting Club where he hunted Southeast Texas and Canada.
Harlan is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Nena Powell Boettcher, his sons, Mason and Cade Boettcher of East Bernard, and his parents, Buck and Ruth Boettcher of East Bernard. He also has two sisters, Jan Pierce and husband, Jim, of Katy, Ruth Ellen Sharp and husband, Jon, of East Bernard. Furthermore, he is survived by his in-laws, Richard and Lynda Powell of Alpine, and a brother-in-law, Turtle Powell and his wife, Molly of Stephenville. Harlan was loved by multiple nieces, nephews and many other family members.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, January 5 at 4 p.m, at First United Methodist Church in East Bernard with the Reverends Lindsey Smith and Justin Mikulencak officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Rusty Graves, Joey Graves, Bud Graves, Calvin Hillmann, Todd Keaton, Alan Kohleffel, Scott Burleson and Dustan Losack. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Chris Sliva, Matt Sbrusch, Victor Tichacek, Jamie Pinter, Mark Daigle, Jim Pierce, Jon Sharp, Turtle Powell, Davis Waddell, Terry Perkins, Steve Marks, Kyle Nunn, Carl Thilenius, Wes Brandes and all of his dedicated hunters and rodeo family.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be sent to any of the following: First United Methodist Church, 421 Pietzsch Street, East Bernard, TX 77435; EB Fair Fund, P. O. Box 173, East Bernard; TX, Chute and Barrel Junior Rodeo Club, 12432 North State Highway 71, El Campo, TX 77437; Texas Youth Rodeo Association, P O Box 1818, Gonzalez, TX 77862;, Texas High School Rodeo Association, Region 7, P O Box 833, East Bernard, TX 77435.
