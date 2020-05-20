Amalia Jimenez, 93, of Lane City, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in El Moral, Coahuila, Mexico on Feb. 1, 1927 to the late Juan and Francisca Ramon.
Amalia was raised in Mexico and lived there until after her marriage to Jesus Jimenez on March 13, 1949. Shortly after, the young family moved to the Lane City area. Jesus and Amalia were migrant farmers who traveled with their entire family to North Dakota every year to help with the sugar beet, potato and grain harvest. The family grew and enjoyed the travel, camping in tents and fighting over the mattress to sleep on. Jesus passed away on July 19, 2005. Amalia continued to call Lane City home and continued to spoil her grandchildren, cook for family gatherings, tend her animals, and plant flowers in her beautiful garden.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Guadalupe Balboa, Ascension Rodriguez, Juanita Fuentes, Margarita Fuentes, Jesus Ramon and Pasqual Ramon.
Amalia is survived by her children: Carlos Jimenez and wife Maria of Port Lavaca, Ricarda J. Salazar of Lake Elmo, Minn., Oscar Jimenez and wife Virginia of Bay City, Mary Torres and husband Lupe of Boling, Gloria Rodriguez and husband Jesse of Wharton, Roy Jimenez and wife Belinda of Wharton, Jesus Jimenez, Jr. and wife Yolanda of Angleton, and Frances Sedillo and husband Manuel Jr., of Wharton; numerous grand, great-grand, great-great-grand and even great-great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.