Barry Dale Anderson, 43, of Wharton, passed away peacefully at his Wharton residence, Nov. 26, 2019. He was born on Nov. 28, 1975, the son of Harry and Nancy Anderson of Chesterville, and brother of Pamela Miller of Pennsylvania. He also had numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Following cremation, graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lakeside Cemetery in Eagle Lake. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
