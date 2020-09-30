Lois Bushnell Cox Monferdini, 88, of Needville, services are set for 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 3103 School Street, Needville, TX 77461, with burial following in Needville Public Cemetery, Needville.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, for one hour preceding the funeral service.
She was born Lois Bushnell on Aug. 7, 1932, in Needville to Clarence Monroe “Jack” Bushnell and Nona Mazik Bushnell. She died Sept. 26, in Houston. Lois graduated from University of Houston – Victoria with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. She loved her family and she enjoyed travel.
Lois was preceded in death by husbands, Osie Tom Cox and Julian “Sam” Monferdini. Survivors include her son, Harvey Wayne Cox and wife, Amy, and grandson, Darius.
Memorials may be given in her memory to a charity of choice.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com.
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 3103 School Street, Needville, 77461. 979-793-4515 or 281-342-4671.
