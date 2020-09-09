Ludy Zahn, 82, of Wharton, passed away surrounded by his family at a hospital in El Campo on Sept. 5, 2020. He was born Dec. 2, 1937 to the late Anton Zahn and Frances Pilcik Zahn.
Ludy was a graduate of East Bernard High School. He then served our country honorably in the U.S. Army. He married Agnes Marie Sulak Zahn on June 12, 1966 and together they raised two sons, Richard and David. Ludy loved his family, his wife and sons; he was a really good husband and dad. He enjoyed gardening and raising vegetables and chickens and coaching baseball. He drove his favorite tractor, enjoyed fishing and playing dominoes. He helped solve many of the world’s problems with his B.J.’s Coffee crew. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #3262 and helped with many bazaars and fundraisers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Martha Odowd, Vlasta Krenek, and Ida Mae Sliva; and brother Raymond Zahn.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Agnes of Wharton; sons: Richard Zahn and wife Susan of Wharton, and David Zahn and wife Michele of El Campo; sister Margaret Zahn of Wharton; grandchildren: Larry Kocurek and wife Bonnie, Zoey Zahn and Leslie Zahn; great-grandchildren: Kynlee Kocurek and Kalli Kocurek.
A holy rosary was recited at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 2:30 p.m. with Father Charles Dwomah officiating. A rite of burial and committal followed at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Gerard Krenek, Mark Krenek, Travis Hundl, Larry Kocurek, Stanley Konvicka and Clayton Sowa. Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Zahn, Arthur Zahn, Irvin Ullmann, Felix Sopchak, K of C #3262 Brothers, and BJ’s Coffee Crew.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Knights of Columbus Chapter #3262 and/or St. John’s Building Fund.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.