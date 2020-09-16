Clyde Brenk, 66, of Webster, passed away in a hospital in Houston on Aug. 30, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was born July 24, 1954 in Wharton to Ludwick Brenk and Evelyn Borak Brenk.
Clyde grew up in Hungerford and was a graduate of East Bernard High School. He was a carpenter by trade. Clyde married the love of his life, Shelia Carney, on June 24, 1976 in Houston. Together they raised a son and a daughter, Shawn and Crystal Brenk. Clyde loved his family and was a really good husband and dad. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and trips to Louisiana to try his hand at the card games.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shelia, son Shawn Brenk of Webster, daughter Crystal Brenk of Webster, grandchildren: Krissalyn Harris, Haley Brenk, and Gregory Brenk, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ludwick and Evelyn Borak Brenk, he was preceded in death by his brothers Tony Brenk, Donald Brenk, and his sister Virgina Borak Tripulas. Clyde will be cremated and his ashes distributed at a later date.
A celebration of Clyde’s life will be held at the Brenk Roberts home in Wharton on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.
