Graveside service for Mrs. Nina Hatton, 95, is Saturday July 11 at Elm Grove Community Cemetery, beginning at 11 a.m. Visitation is Friday July 10, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at Ben Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 931 Preston Street, Columbus. 979-732-8415
