Graveside services for Ms. Jessica Nicole Baugh, 37, of Markham, will be at Markham Community Cemetery at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 3 with Pastor L.V. Harvey officiating.
Mrs. Baugh died March 24, 2021 in Houston.
She was born Aug. 13, 1983 in Galveston to John Edward Lewis and Jessie Denise Baugh. Jessica Baugh was disabled and was receiving disability.
Surviving are her father John Lewis of Markham; mother Jessie Baugh of Van Vleck; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday between 1-6 p.m. Friends may call after 12 p.m.
Must wear a mask upon entering the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel.
