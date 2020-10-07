David Rivera, 65, passed away peacefully at a Sugar Land hospital following a lengthy illness, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. He was born July 5, 1955 in Newgulf to the late Dionicio and Josephine Tafolla Rivera.
David was raised in the Wharton area and graduated from Wharton High School. He later attended Wharton County Junior College. He married Tina Padia on Sept. 3, 1977 in Wharton at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. David worked in the concrete industry for over 30 years, working his way up to plant manager. He loved being active with his church, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, and often spearheaded fundraising efforts for the church. When not helping the church, he and Tina could be found dancing, and visiting with friends and family. David also enjoyed sports and enjoyed coaching baseball and softball at all ages and divisions, loved watching westerns and wrestling, and going to try his luck at the casino. David was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers Guadalupe “Don” Rivera and Daniel Rivera.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Tina Rivera; daughter Kimberly Hernandez and husband Hector of Wharton; sons: Jason Rivera and wife Karissa of Wharton, and John-David Rivera and wife Jennifer of Harker Heights; his grandchildren: Alexia Munoz, Priscilla Munoz, Andre Rivera, Devin Rivera, Hector Hernandez III, Kelsey Hernandez, and Kaia Hernandez; and great-granddaughter Luna Suarez-Munoz.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 at Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m. with a rosary recited by Deacon David Valdez at 7:30 p.m. The funeral Mass and rite of committal will be held Friday, Oct. 9 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. in Wharton with the Rev. Antonio Perez. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
