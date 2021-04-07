JoAnn Houseworth Taylor, 79, passed into the arms of our Lord on Feb. 17, 2021 at Harbor House Hospice in Houston with her family at her side.
JoAnn was born Jan. 10, 1942 to the late Alton Lee (Kilroy) and Judith Jalufka Houseworth. JoAnn worked at WCJC for several years before moving to Houston to pursue a career as a legal secretary. After retiring she worked at the WalMart deli and she was well known and loved as “Ms. JoAnn.” She was also known by her family as the queen of the garage sales. If you were looking for something, just tell her and she would find it and get it cheap and many times free. JoAnn was good at storytelling and jokes i.e. even when she couldn’t remember the punch line.
JoAnn is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Taylor; two grandsons: Hunter Taylor and Chase Harris; of Houston; siblings: Doris H. Teague and husband Joe, of Wharton, William “Fibber” Houseworth of Glen Flora, Sue H. Rash of Sargent; nieces and nephew: Sherri Teague Arena and husband Charles of Edom, Michelle Teague Prothro and husband Alan of Pearland, and Joe Teague of Wharton.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald W. Houseworth, and niece Joanna Johns Haswell.
Graveside services will be held at a family plot in Holy Cross Cemetery in El Campo at a later date to be announced.
