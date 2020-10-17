Dortha Ann Archer, 77, of Boling, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on Sept. 23, 1943 in Groveton to the late Fred and Grace Coslett Chapman.
Dortha was raised in Groveton and graduated from Groveton High School. On Oct. 16, 1961, she married Charles Archer in Groveton. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2020. Dortha enjoyed being active in the family business, either helping at the convenience store, hardware store or later the trucking business. She was a very loving mother and wife to her family. Dortha enjoyed when friends and family came to visit, always sitting at the kitchen table, ready with some good coffee and conversation. She was known as the ‘family businesswoman’ taking care of the bills, and paying employees, and just keeping everything straight.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle Archer, and son Chuck Archer.
Dortha is survived by her son Keith Archer and wife Tyana of Boling; daughter Kimberly Archer of Cypress; grandchildren: Ty Archer, Trevor Archer, and Tasha Matthews; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great- grandson.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
