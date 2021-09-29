Rodolfo “Rudy” C. Gonzales, Sr., 80, of Wharton passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in a Sugar Land Hospital. Rudy was born on February 24, 1941 in Wharton to the late Maximilian Gonzales and Amanda Cerillo Gonzales.
Rudy was a graduate of Wharton High School. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, Julia Mata Gonzales and together they raised 6 children. Rudy loved his family and was happiest during family gatherings. He worked for the US Post office until he retired at the young age of 78. He enjoyed playing dominoes, going to the movies, and dancing with Julia. He was so proud to have been the manager of the Wharton’s only State Little League Champions in 1979. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Julia Gonzales, daughter, Kira Amanda Gonzales of Sugar Land. Sons, Dr. Kenneth Gonzales and wife, Wendy C. of Corpus Christi, Rudy Gonzales and wife, Kim Massey of Bay City, Michael Gonzales, Sr. and wife, Suzanne of Rosenberg, Robbie Gonzales and wife, Becky Espinosa Gonzales of Wharton and Ross Gonzales of Wharton; grandchildren, Ryker Dean Gonzales, Liam Kaiden Powell, Coral Renae Cerny and husband, Kurt; Kobe Ryan Gonzales, Christian Robert Longoria, Michael Anthony Gonzales, Jr., Allison Elise Gonzales, Robert Anthony Gonzales, Andrew Robert Gonzales, Natalie Alyse Gonzales, Carly Ann Gonzales and Brittany Nicole Stark; great-grandchildren, Case and Carter Cerny.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1 starting at 5 p.m. a Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 2, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with Father Antonio Perez officiating.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
