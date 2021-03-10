Mr. James Ray Spicer, 31 of Wharton, passed away March 4, 2021, in Wharton. He was born Aug. 26, 1967, in East Bernard to Louis and Charlie Mae Dickerson Spicer.
Mr. Spicer worked at Gooden-Hatton F.H. Inc. as a driver.
Surviving are his mother Charlie Mae Hill of Kendleton; brothers: Walter Spicer, DeQuincy Dickerson Mathew Spicer, and Aarron Spicer, all of Kendleton; sisters: Dytren Lang of Wallis, Veanetta Jackson of Kendleton, Jacqueline Dickerson and Cassandera Hardway, both of Houston; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be in Kendleton at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 13 at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. C. Jackson officiating.
