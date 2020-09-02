Johnny Mader, 82, of Ganado, passed away in Sugar Land on Aug. 29, 2020. He was born April 19, 1938 to the late Vince Mader and Mary Macek Mader.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Irene Mader; daughter Jennifer Evans and husband Lloyd of Houston; son Sam Mader and wife Elizabeth of Wharton; grandchildren: Tyler Bayer, Madison Bayer, Summer Mader, Ryder Mader, and Rhett Mader.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
