Billie “Bill” Renfro Williams, 89, of Burr, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the morning of Jan. 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father James Calloway Williams, mother Reba Trousdale Williams, brothers Robert Fransdale Williams and Ralph Irving Williams, and daughter Darbie Joyce.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Nevis Joy Williams, brother Thomas Callaway Williams, sister Reba Anne Durham, daughter Laurie Williams, grandchildren Jason Michael Guy and Jena Leigh Krinock, and great grandchildren Zane Alexander Guy, Lily Kai Krinock and Lucy Abigail Krinock.
Bill was born in New Gulf on April 18, 1930. From a young age, he was a hard worker who always took great pride in his work, be it delivering the paper, making popcorn at the local movie theater, caddying golf or collecting honey from his beehives. Bill would go on to proudly serve as a sergeant in the Marine Corps and to become a house painter for Texas Gulf Sulphur Company. Bill had an enduring passion to create and a talent for making ordinary things beautiful. He shaded his home in an orchard of pecan trees that he took pride in harvesting each fall. He had an unending curiosity and creativity coupled with a knack for working with his hands that allowed him to expand his family’s home and furnish it with antiques he repaired. Bill was a kind and patient soul who always shared his time and love with his family. He was the type of man that would give the shirt off his back to put a smile on a child’s face. Bill had an infectious enthusiasm for life and he clung to it despite adversities that would overwhelm most people. Whenever someone dared to count him out, he would again prove the boundless limits of the human spirit to endure and overcome any obstacle. He taught by example, and his influence can be seen and felt in all those he touched. He will always be the wind carrying us to new discoveries and the arm lifting us up should we fall. He was a teacher, an inspiration and a friend to all who met him and he leaves the world a better place than he found it.
Funeral services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton on Saturday, Jan. 18.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to the National MS Society.
