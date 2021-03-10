Charles Howard – a man with a vision, entrepreneur, lover of friends, bar-b-que, country music and dancing, he was the life of the party. Charles passed March 3, 2021 in Wharton.
He was 61 years old.
Charles is survived by his wife Linda Howard; his mother Mabel Howard; his sister Sharon Boedeker; his brother-in-law Ronnie Boedeker; his son Sonny Howard; his daughter-in-law Casi Howard; and his grandchildren: Asher Howard, Zoee Howard, and Pax Howard.
Born in 1959 in Rosenberg to Alvin and Mabel Howard, Charles had big dreams from the beginning. At every stage of his adult life, he started and ran multiple businesses and had visions and plans for great things in the future. He loved to share his ideas with others and he was always so proud of the endeavors that he and his friends succeeded in.
Charles began as a bricklayer, a skill he learned from his father Alvin Howard, and quickly expanded to custom home and commercial builder. He was well known to build some of the largest and complex luxury homes. He always had a sharp eye for quality work. His vision and creativity in his building was highly esteemed. He left his mark on the world!
Charles wound down his career by developing and running Coyote Cove RV resort in his hometown of Wharton.
Charles’s vibrancy for life, light hearted demeanor, and his contagious laugh will truly be missed.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home on Thursday, March 11. A celebration of life will follow at 11:30 a.m.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
