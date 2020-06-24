Dorothy Mae McCurry Kielman, 93, of Wharton, passed away peacefully in College Station on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born Dec. 9, 1926 in Wharton to the late Andrew and Elizabeth McCurry.
She grew up in Wharton and attended Wharton High School where she played in the band before meeting and marrying Almus “Babe” Kielman on Feb. 24, 1943. Together they built a sweet life raising a daughter and two sons. While she was a homemaker for many years, she received her GED once her children were older and worked several sales jobs in downtown.
Dorothy loved to play games, especially bridge with her friends and later BINGO in assisted living. She kept the game closet stocked and would often engage her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but there was no mercy as she was always out to win!
She also loved to go shopping and had an affinity for cute clothes and sparkly jewelry. Always dressed for the occasion, she loved to dance and loved a good social especially if there was going to be dessert! Dorothy was also a member of Abel Street Church of Christ.
Dorothy was a strong and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her candid remarks and sassiness will be missed so much.
She is survived by her granddaughter Shelly Janac and husband Keith of College Station; grandson Brian Kielman and wife Jonica of Wharton; great-grandchildren: Jordan and Riley Ferrell, Thomas Kielman, Dillon and Carly Jo Janac, and Morgan and Myles Kielman; and one great-great-granddaughter. She is further survived by her sister Joy Sue Pittman and husband Dan of Victoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Almus Kielman; sons: Carlton and Ronnie Kielman; daughter Deborah Kielman Rodriguez; brothers: Merrit Lee “Sonny” and Robert McCurry; and sisters: Hazel Terrell, Beulah Habermacher, Billie Joe Vrazel Smith.
Services are currently pending with Wharton Funeral Home. Please call Wharton Funeral Home for service information at 979-532 3410. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Abel Street Church of Christ, The American Cancer Society or the Deborah Leah Kielman-Rodriguez Patient Education Library at Baylor Sammons Cancer Center 3410 Worth St., Suite 200, Dallas, 75246, or a charity of your choice.
