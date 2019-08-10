Natividad Garcia

Natividad L. Garcia, 78, of Wharton, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. He was born in Wharton on Sept. 8, 1940 to the late Jesus Garcia and Micaela Lopez Garcia.
Natividad grew up in the Wharton and attended Wharton schools. He worked as a mechanic and welder in the construction business for most of his life. He enjoyed all aspects of construction, growing fruit trees and plants; playing golf and hunting. The greatest joy in his life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family gatherings and photography.
Natividad is survived by a family who will miss him deeply, including his daughters: Cynthia Garcia Salinas and husband, Mario of Wharton and Kiressa Harris and fiancé Tristan Hearse of Wharton; sons: Alex Garcia of Wharton, Bobby Garcia and fiancé Tiffany Waldrop of Wharton and Jeremy Harris of Wharton; mother of his children: Eva Garcia of Wharton; 12 siblings, 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be recited on Monday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. officiated by Deacon James Dvorak. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
