Bascom Lawson Hodges, Sr., born in Bastrop on July 15, 1928 to Bascom C. Hodges and Ima Lawson Hodges, member of America’s greatest generation, graduated from Bastrop High School in 1945 and one of the last surviving members of the famous 1944 undefeated Bears football champion team.
Bascom joined the Navy before the end of WWII and served in the Naval Air Force (Jan. 14, 1946 to Jan. 16, 1948). He attended Baylor, Texas A&M before finishing his education at the University of Texas. His head coaching and teaching career took him to Corsicana State Orphan’s Home, Bastrop for one year, Orchard for six years and East Bernard until 1968. He then served as an administrator with Texas Department of MH/MR for 20 years until his retirement. He was a successful rancher with his beloved wife, Mary Leveridge, up until his death. He also loved his place on the coast at Matagorda that he shared with his family and friends for many years.
Predeceased by his parents, sister Lula Jo Snead, and son Thomas Matthew Hodges.
Survived by his wife Mary Elizabeth Leveridge Hodges; son Bascom, Jr. (Sharon); daughter Joel Hodges Delatorre; step-daughter Mary Alice Leveridge (Bryan Barrow); step-son Joe Tait Leveridge (Leia); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; friends; and hundreds of former students and athletes.
Funeral service for Bascom were held Tuesday, July 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall of East Bernard located at 8110 Hwy 60, East Bernard, 77435. Interment will follow the service at the East Bernard Methodist Cemetery. Family will welcome friends from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of: Knesek & Sons Funeral Home, 122 N. First St., Wallis, 77485 979-478-6311 www.knesekfuneralhome.com
