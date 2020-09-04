Kimberly Rose Kieler, 60 of Wharton, passed away at her residence following a lengthy illness on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. She was born Oct. 17, 1959 in Port Lavaca to the late Clarence Lee Tolleson and Margaret Ann Barnett Hassell.
Kim worked at STP as a quality control supervisor for 42 years. She married William Kieler in 1985 in Lake Tahoe and he preceded her in death in 2017. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. Kim loved to work in her garden and have lots of pretty flowers in her immaculately kept yard. Her other love was animals. She spent countless hours volunteering with Wharton County SPOT. In addition to her parents and her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her brothers Sammy Lee “Barney” Tolleson and Vincent Dale Tolleson.
Left to mourn her loss are her daughter Amanda Tolleson Lay and husband Sereal of Wharton; grandchildren: Derek Jackson, Keah Jackson, Jacques Jackson, Trey Jackson and Jayrod Jackson; great-grandchildren: Jerimee Hall and Jayce Hall; sister Lisa Perez and husband Robert of Ganado; brother Jeffrey Dean Tolleson of Rockport.
Donations may be made to Wharton County SPOT.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5 starting at 1 p.m. with a funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with Bill Bullard officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. A dinner reception will follow at the Holy Family Catholic Church Life Center in Wharton. Pallbearers will be Marty Harris, Dave Whiddon, Scott Wagner, Troy Wacker, Dave Wiegand, Randy Mumme and Chuck Spraggon.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
