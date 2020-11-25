Martina Rodriguez Muniez, 77, of Boling passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in a Galveston hospital following a brief illness. She was born Nov. 12, 1943 in Palacios, the only child of Juan and Dominga DeLosSantos Rodriguez.
Martina was raised in the Palacios and Corpus Christi area and attended school there. She married Antonio Muniez on Dec. 8, 1961 in Wharton. He preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2012. Martina enjoyed her wordsearches, being with friends and family and loved to discipline her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Anita Reyes and husband Joe of Boling, Patsy Caldera and husband Gerardo of Boling, Antonio Muniez, Jr. of Bellville, John Muniez of Boling, and Joe Muniez and wife Amy of El Campo; along with 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Charles officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com.
