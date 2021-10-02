Mary Tydlacka, 98, of Wharton passed away on September 29, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on July 10, 1923 in Sealy to the late Joe and Antonia Novak Vitek.
Mary was raised in Frydek and attended Frydek school. She married Rudolph J. Tydlacka on January 26, 1942. He preceded her in death in 2003. Mary was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers, sewing, crochet, was an avid Astros fan, and enjoyed trying her luck at the casinos. She was very active in her church, Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton, where she served as an Extra Ordinary Euchasirtic Minister and was in the Altar Society. She enjoyed volunteering at nursing homes and was a member of the KJZT. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Robert and Rudy Tydlacka, Jr., daughter-in-law, Patsy Tydlacka, sisters, Annie Pavlicek and Cecilia Vitek and brothers, Timothy, Louis and Emil Vitek.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Prikryl and husband, Andrew of Rosenberg, Charlene Svec and husband, Daniel of East Bernard and Ann Almendarez and husband, Willie of Sealy, sons, Leonard Tydlacka of Katy, Raymond Tydlacka of Cleveland, OK, David Tydlacka and wife, Kimberly of Wharton, Edward Tydlacka of Wharton and Steven Tydlacka of Wharton. Grandchildren, Charles Arnold and wife, Irene, Sylvia Buckholt and husband, Tommy, Cynthia Twardowski and husband, Mark, Christy Thompson and husband, Rodney, Shauna Tydlacka, Richard Tydlacka and wife, Jennifer, Kimberly Horton and husband, Chad, Dana Orsak and husband, Bernard, Bryan Boone and wife, Jodi, Jason Boone and wife, Paige, Rebecca Bowers and husband, Chad, Rachel Eschbacha and husband, Brian, Christopher Tydlacka and wife, Ella, Joseph Tydlacka and wife, So Yong, Tiffany Twidal and husband, Gregory, Tierra Tydlacka and Lexton Tydlacka, 27 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be after 12 p.m. Monday, October 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with a rosary recited at 12:30 and Mass to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
