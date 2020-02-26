Bettie Lee Brooks, 93, formerly of Sweeny, passed from this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Wharton. She was born March 15, 1926 in Wallis to Walter and Agnes (Faltisek) Sell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Thomas Lester officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Bettie is survived by her son Thomas Brooks; daughter Shirley Jensen; grandchildren Caryl Kane, David Kane, and Ceresa Hough; and great-granddaughter Holly.
She is preceded in death by her husband Chester Brooks; her parents; and son Dennis Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bettie’s name to a charity of choice.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, 634 South Columbia Dr., 77486. 979-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
