Alma C. McEntire passed into the arms of the Lord on May 4, 2021. Alma was born Alma Carole Guill on June 16, 1930 in Boling, to the late Clyde and Alma Asher Guill.
Alma spent many years working as a cook for the Dow Chemical company. In 1944 Alma married the love of her life Billy McEntire and was married until his passing in January of 2007.
Alma is survived by daughter Lisa Zimmerman, granddaughter Savannah Asher Zimmerman and great-grandson Jasper Quentin Webb. She is also survived by sisters Clyda Mae Graves, Sherry Marie Glen and brother Andrew Jackson Guill.
Alma was preceded in death by parents, son-in-law Steve Zimmerman and brother Edwin Carson Guill.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service on Wednesday May 26 from 1-2 p.m. with religious service to begin at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at Wharton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 77488 (979) 532-3410
