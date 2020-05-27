Michael Augustin Nunez, Jr.

Michael Nunez, Jr. 58, of Wharton, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Sugar Land. Mike was born Aug. 17, 1961, in Wharton, to Antonia Cruz Nunez and Mike Nunez, Sr.
Mike was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School with the Class of 1979. Mike worked at Nanya Plastics as an assembler for many years. He married Lucinda Gallegos on Jan. 1, 2016 in Wharton. Mike enjoyed watching TV, spoiling his nephew and nieces, helping his family, listening to music going on picnics in San Antonio and Palacios Bay and taking his youngest niece to get cookies “Just Because.”
Mike is survived by his wife Lucinda Nunez; mother Antonia Nunez; father Mike Nunez, Sr., sisters: Gloria Ayala and husband Tomas of Wharton, Herlinda Nunez of El Campo, and Mary Carranza of El Campo; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, as well as many friends.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 26 at Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m., a rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27 at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.