Bertha Rose VonderAu, 95, of Wharton, passed away at a Port Lavaca nursing center following a lengthy illness on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. She was born on Nov. 29, 1924 in Matagorda County to the late Stephen and Liddie Karasek Jurek.
Bertha was raised and attended school in Matagorda County. She was married to John Miska, Sr. in 1942, and he passed away in 1943, in Sicily during World War II as a part of Gen. Patton’s Army. Later in 1945, she married Donald VonderAu, Sr. Together they owned and operated Wharton Steam Laundry for many years. He preceded her in death in 1977. Bertha and Donald enjoyed fishing and would fish anywhere and at any time, but mostly in Matagorda and Palacios. She and Donald were in several bowling leagues over the years, and accumulated many trophies. She was also an awesome cook and baker, making meals for friends and family alike.
In addition to her parents, and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her sons: Donald “Phil” VonderAu Jr., and Marty VonderAu; grandson Jason Miska; sisters: Lena Hill, Johnnie Mae Meyers, Della Schnieder, and Lillie Bahuslav; and brothers: Johnny Jurek, Victor Jurek, Hubert Jurek, Eddie Jurek, and Henry Jurek.
Bertha is survived by her son John Miska, Jr., and wife Patricia of Wharton; daughter-in-law Velda VonderAu of Pierce; and grandchildren: Chris Miska, Carter Miska, Donald P. VonderAu III (Trey), and Rachel VonderAu Turner and husband Jason; and her great-grandchildren: Aubrey Miska Hamzehloo and husband KJ, Kenneth Miska, Brian Miska, Theresa Miska, Sofie Marie Miska, Ashley Miska, Chloe Miska and Kaylie Miska, Stella VonderAu; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be on Zoom with members of the Jehovah Witness Church leading the service on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. Check whartonfuneralhome.com for Zoom link.
