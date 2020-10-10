Mr. Bennie Lee Branch, 66, of Dickinson, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Bennie was born on May 15, 1954 in Wharton to Jimmy Lee Shorter and Betty Branch.
Mr. Branch was a general contractor working for himself.
He is survived by his wife Veronica Branch of Dickinson; son Zachary Clark of Texas City; daughters: Nelda Faye Branch of Houston, Tamara E. Christian of Texas City, and Danielle N. Anderson of Atlanta, Ga.; and brother Marvin Branch of Wharton; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, family and friends.
Funeral services will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 in the Wharton City Cemetery. Apostle Ludie Lynch, Jr. will be officiating.
Visitation was 1-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks were required.
