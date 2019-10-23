Dana John Heffner

Dana John (D.J.) Heffner, 72, of Wharton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Hospital in Houston following a lengthy illness. Dana was born Nov. 4, 1946 in Houma, La. to the late Walter F Heffner, Sr. and Margaret Bertha Toups Heffner.
Dana was raised in the Corpus Christi area and graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1965. He later attended Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. Dana served our country proudly in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in February 1970. Dana worked in the air conditioning and heating industry for many years. He married the love of his life, Gloria Ann Brod on July 22, 1978 in Wharton. Dana enjoyed yardwork and could be seen many days mowing his yard and painting his house. He loved to tinker around on the back porch and build things. He was known as being very artistic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dwight D. (Ike) Heffner and Walter F (Sonny) Heffner, Jr.
Dana is survived by his wife of 41 years, Gloria Heffner of Wharton; son Gary Heffner of Wharton; daughters: Sheri Heffner of Wharton, Denee Green of El Campo and Kristina Senf and husband Robert of Wharton, sisters: Sister Dana Marie Heffner of Osyka Miss., Mary Erdelt and husband Don of Wharton, and Tammye Kelley and husband Sam of Leon Springs; brothers: Gerard Heffner and wife Beverly of Pleasanton, and Richard Heffner and wife Frances of Wharton; grandchildren: Tanner Heffner and wife Ashlea, Chloe Firkins and husband Chase, Nikolaus Housos, Madisyn Scarlett, Davin Hicks, Korbin Hicks, Aubree Penrice, Skylar Penrice, Karli Senf and Kinsley Senf; great-grandchildren: Gracie Heffner, Cohen Heffner and Emily Firkins.
Visitation was held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Wharton Funeral Home after 6 p.m. A rosary service was at 7 p.m. The funeral service began at 10 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hungerford with Father Charles Dwomoh celebrating the funeral Mass and rite of committal. Cremation followed the services. Serving as pallbearers were Tanner Heffner, Nikolaus Firkins, Christopher Heffner, Matthew Heffner, Richard Heffner, Robert Senf, and E.J. Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers were Gary Heffner, Davin Hicks, Korbin Hicks, Nikolaus Housos, Charles Bartosh, and John Veselka. Military Honors and flag presentation ceremony were under the auspices of the members of the Wharton American Legion Post 4474.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice in his honor.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
