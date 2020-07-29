Gregorio (Greg) Marin Vargas died July 23, 2020. Mr. Vargas was born Sept. 27, 1955 in El Campo. He was 64 years old.
Greg was a joker; he loved to laugh and make others laugh. He loved his family, and the holiday gatherings surrounded by his children and grandchildren were one of his most treasured times of the year. He was a musician whose passion was playing the drums. At the age of 11, he began playing and was sought after despite his age. As he grew older, his talent became his service to God.
He is preceded in death by his parents George Vargas and Felicita Marin; step-father Charlie Sagala, daughter-in-law Brandi Vargas (late wife of Eric); and granddaughter Heavenly Angel Mesa.
He is survived by his wife Rita Vargas; brother Theodore (Lole) Vargas; sisters: Carol Jo Vargas Lynch, and Linda Sagala; his children (mother Herlinda Tijerina) sons: Greg Vargas III and wife Christina Vargas, David Vargas and wife Stacey Vargas, Eric Vargas and wife Jamie Perry; daughters: Evelyn Mesa and husband Hector Mesa, and Julie Ann Vargas and husband Jose Velazquez; his children (mother Rita Vargas) sons: Mario Contreras and wife Maria Contreras, Cecil Garza and wife Ashley Martinez, and Zachary Vargas; and daughter Felisita Vargas and husband Elesar Gomez; and 25 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Greg was loved and will be missed.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 31 at Wheeler Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Wheeler Funeral Home. Burial will follow at LaColonia Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
