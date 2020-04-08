Ms. Betty Carr, 69 of Wharton, passed away April 2, 2020. Betty Carr was born June 27, 1950 in Sealy to Willie and Ada Mae Tate Carr. Ms. Carr worked dietary at Sivells Elementary School. She is survived by her sons: Rev. Roy Lee Harris, Jermaine Carr, James Thompson, Waymond Allen, all of Wharton, and Willie Harris, Jr. of Bay City; daughters: Shalonda Barrow, Janie Clerke, both of Wharton, and Diane Bowers of Bryan; brothers: Willie Powell of Dallas, Arthur Ray Carr, Billy Ray Carr and Charles Carr, all of Houston; sisters: Delores Jeffries, Shirley Carr, Willie Mae Carr and Helen Palmer, all of Houston; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, friends, and family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 11 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home.
