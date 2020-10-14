Frances Llanes was born on Aug. 20, 1938 to Francisco Salazar and Candida Aleman Salazar in Brownsville. She met her Heavenly Father on Oct. 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father Francisco Salazar, her mother Candida Salazar, her sisters: Sara Cantu and Ramona Llanes; her brothers: Manual Salazar, Lupe Salazar, Pete Salazar, Paul Salazar and Johnny Salazar; and her daughter Bernie Gonzales.
Frances married the love of her life Valerio Nuñez Llanes on Sept. 19, 1954 and he preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2012.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Valerio and Tracy Llanes; daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Michael Carter; son and daughter-in-law Joe and Ashley Llanes, son-in-law Johnny Gonzales; her grandchildren: John David and Kerri Gonzales, Bobby and Karen Gonzales, Joni and Jason Browning, Matthew and Haley Carter, Thomas and Kaci Carter; her great- grandchildren: Fayth Gonzales, John Gonzales Jr., Carlos Gonzales, Scarlett Gonzales, Hunter Gonzales and Cason Carter; her sister Lupita and her husband Ray Cordero; her brothers: Pablo Salazar, Steve and Paula Salazar, Henry and Esther Salazar; and numerous nephews, nieces and godchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. with Fr. Antonio Perez officiating. A rite of burial and committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, in Wharton.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.