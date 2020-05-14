Manuel Wayne
Robinson
M. Wayne Robinson, 66, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1953, to the late Robbie and Ruby Manis Robinson, and grew up with his grandparents in Louise.
Major Robinson honorably served our country in the United States Army for over 30 years, both on active duty and in reserves. He married Norma Lutringer on Dec. 22, 1973. He attended Mary Hardin Baylor University and Texas A&M University prior to his long career in banking. Wayne was fiercely protective of his family and extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. Other than the military, Wayne was most interested in history, collectables, and sharing his knowledge and entertaining stories. He had a photographic memory and could be considered a walking encyclopedia. He often said he was born in the wrong era, as evidenced by his love of John Wayne movies, old westerns, and antiques. He had a special connection to animals and rescued so many that it almost seemed they found him.
He will be mourned by his wife Norma; son Matthew and wife Jodi; daughter Kristen; daughter Elizabeth and husband Nick, and other family and friends. His grandchildren Kane, Tate, Jules, Brooke, and Kori will always miss their loving Poppy.
Visitation was Monday, May 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. His life was celebrated with a private Mass and burial with military honors. Pallbearers were Gary Bivens, Duane Lutringer, Randy Lutringer, Dirk Robinson, Robbie L. Robinson, and Jerry Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition, Wounded Warrior Project, or any animal shelter or veteran organization of choice.
Services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.