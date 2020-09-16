Mary Ann Powell, 78, of Bay City, and formerly of Boling, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. She was born March 18, 1942 in Wharton, a daughter of the late Leroy and Julia Zigo Pyssen.
Mary Ann was raised in Boling and graduated from Boling High School with the Class of 1961. She later attended and graduated from cosmetology school in Houston. She worked in the Houston area until she moved back to the Boling area. Mary Ann began working at Gulf Coast Medical Center as a materials management supervisor in 1969. She loved fishing and watching sports on TV, especially the Houston Oilers, automobile racing and golf. She was a member of Iago Federated Church in Iago.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Robert “Bobby” Pyssen.
Mary Ann is survived by her son Bryan Powell and wife Dede of Bay City; sister Dixie Laird and husband J.D. of Groesbeck; brother Leroy Pyssen, Jr. and wife Laura of Austin; grandson Hunter Lee Powell of Bay City; and sister-in-law Zada Pyssen of Boling.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park with Bro. Dan Firstch officiating.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Iago Federated Church, P.O. Box 576, Boling Texas 77420.
