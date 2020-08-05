Mrs. Ida Mae Papillon, 90, of San Antonio, passed away July 30, 2020. Ida Mae Papillon was born Aug. 31, 1929 in Hungerford to Johnny and Arnetha McKinney Gordon. Papillon worked as a homemaker for herself. She is survived by her sister Jearlean Richardson of Hungerford; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and other relatives, friends, and family. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. Friday at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home. Services at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Park in San Antonio, Aug. 13 at 9:30 a.m. with the Rev. A.J. Jones officiating.
