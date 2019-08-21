Wilma Phynon Moore, 74 went to be with her Lord and savior on Aug. 17, 2019, surrounded with love.
She was born on March 3, 1945 to Milton and Lucille Kelly Phynon.
Wilma retired from Richmond State School as a direct care supervisor. She attended church at Tabernacle of Prayer, Pastor C. Jackson. Her favorite hobby, activity, special interest, etc. was sports! Wilma is survived by her daughter Christal (Darryl Johnson) Williams, two grandchildren Miracle Williams and Kourtney Williams, and a sister Alice (Ennis) Humphrey.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 23 Gooden Hatton Funeral Home from 1-6 p.m. Homegoing service will be Saturday, Aug. 24 at New Hope Community Church, 226 North Fulton Street, Pastor C. Stern; Eulogy by Pastor Jackson, Tabernacle of Prayer. The public viewing starts at 12 p.m. and celebration of life is at 1 p.m. The final resting place will be at Peach Creek Cemetery.
Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue Wharton, Texas 77488 Alice Heard-Roberts, Funeral Director and Shirley Hatton, Owner (979) 532-3602
