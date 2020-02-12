Jerome Charles ‘Jerry’ Labay

Jerry Labay, 82, of Wharton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Gatesville following a brief illness. Jerry was born Jan. 14, 1938 in Nada to the late Lawrence and Annie Marie Wesselski Labay.
Jerry was raised in the Garwood area and graduated from Garwood High School. He later attended and graduated from Wharton County Junior College. Jerry married Joyce Waligura on Aug. 18, 1962 in Wharton. He worked at Texasgulf Sulphur as a shift foreman for many years. He enjoyed going deer hunting with his family, mowing and tending his yard and garden year-round. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brought a smile to his face.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Labay.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of over 57 years, Joyce Labay of Wharton; daughter Jennifer R. Labay Monroe and husband Gene Monroe, Jr. of Gatesville; son Jeffery Labay and wife Cynthia of Needville; sisters: Pat Reed and husband Gene of Sugar Land, and Jeanette Guilfoyle and husband Paul of Ft. Mills, North Carolina; brother Leon Labay of Needville; grandchildren: Cody Labay, Walker Monroe, Garrett Monroe, Kailey Labay, Collin Labay, and Paige Monroe; along with great-grandchildren Matthew and Teryn Labay.
Visitation was held on Monday, Feb. 10 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m. with a parish rosary recited at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. A rite of committal and burial followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Nada.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
